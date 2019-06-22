El Real Madrid podría tener equipo femenino de fútbol la temporada próxima si prosperan las negociaciones para comprar la plaza en Primera del recién ascendido Tacón.
La adquisición se produciría la próxima semana por un precio cercano al medio millón de euros, según informa El País. El equipo se entrenará en Valdebebas.
"Os remitimos al Real Madrid", ha señalado Lolo Merinero, director general del CD Tacón, a consulta de EFE. De confirmarse la compra, el Real Madrid se uniría a otros equipos de la primera división masculina que tienen representante en la máxima categoría femenina, como el Atlético de Madrid -actual campeón-, el Barcelona, la Real Sociedad o el Levante.
En el fútbol europeo también hay grandes clubes con equipos femeninos, como el Olympique de Lyon, PSG, Manchester City, Arsenal y Chelsea.
El CD Tacón fue fundado en 2014 y tiene su sede en el distrito madrileño de Hortaleza. Su nombre es un acrónimo formado por las palabras Trabajo, Atrevimiento, Conocimiento, Organización y Notoriedad.
