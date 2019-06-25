El Real Madrid femenino ya es oficial. El club blanco, a través de un comunicado oficial publicado en su página web, asegura haber alcanzado un acuerdo con el Club Deportivo Tacón para una fusión por absorción del conjunto recién ascendido a la Liga Iberdrola. "La Junta Directiva del Real Madrid C. F., reunida hoy martes, 25 de junio de 2019, ha acordado proponer a la próxima Asamblea General de Socios que se celebre, la fusión por absorción del Club Deportivo Tacón, de fútbol femenino, con efecto 1 de julio de 2020", aseguran.
De esta manera, a partir de la próxima temporada el CD Tacón formará parte del organigrama deportivo del club presidido por Florentino Pérez y comenzará a competir bajo el nombre Real Madrid femenino desde la temporada 2020/2021 tras un acuerdo que se formalizará durante la próxima Asamblea General de Socios.
Sin embargo, desde el club matizan que "durante esta próxima temporada 2019-2020, el primer equipo del C. D. Tacón entrenará y jugará sus partidos en la Ciudad Real Madrid, en un marco de colaboración transitoria entre ambos clubes.
