Real Madrid El Real Madrid femenino comenzará a competir en la temporada 2020/2021

A partir de la próxima temporada el CD Tacón formará parte del organigrama deportivo del club presidido por Florentino Pérez tras haber alcanzado un acuerdo para una fusión por absorción del conjunto recién ascendido a la Liga Iberdrola.

Imagen del CD Tacón. Prensa del equipo.

El Real Madrid femenino ya es oficial. El club blanco, a través de un comunicado oficial publicado en su página web, asegura haber alcanzado un acuerdo con el Club Deportivo Tacón para una fusión por absorción del conjunto recién ascendido a la Liga Iberdrola. "La Junta Directiva del Real Madrid C. F., reunida hoy martes, 25 de junio de 2019, ha acordado proponer a la próxima Asamblea General de Socios que se celebre, la fusión por absorción del Club Deportivo Tacón, de fútbol femenino, con efecto 1 de julio de 2020", aseguran. 

De esta manera, a partir de la próxima temporada el CD Tacón formará parte del organigrama deportivo del club presidido por Florentino Pérez y comenzará a competir bajo el nombre Real Madrid femenino desde la temporada 2020/2021 tras un acuerdo que se formalizará durante la próxima Asamblea General de Socios.

Sin embargo, desde el club matizan que "durante esta próxima temporada 2019-2020, el primer equipo del C. D. Tacón entrenará y jugará sus partidos en la Ciudad Real Madrid, en un marco de colaboración transitoria entre ambos clubes.

