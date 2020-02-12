madridActualizado:
Iker Casillas será el rival de Luis Rubiales en las próximas elecciones por la presidencia de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF). El portero español del Oporto se reunió recientemente con representantes del Consejo Superior de Deportes y transmitió su interés de presentarse a dichas elecciones, independientemente de que estas se adelanten o no.
Según pudo confirmar Efe en fuentes del CSD se produjo en las últimas fechas una reunión entre Iker Casillas y la nueva secretaria de Estado para el Deporte, Irene Lozano, si bien desde el CSD no se pronunciaron sobre el contenido del encuentro.
El programa El Larguero de la Cadena SER adelantó esta noche que en la citada reunión Iker Cssillas comunicó al CSD que se presentará a las elecciones a la Rfef en 2020 se adelanten o no los comicios.
