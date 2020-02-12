Estás leyendo: Iker Casillas competirá con Rubiales por la presidencia de la Federación de Fútbol

RFEF Iker Casillas competirá con Rubiales por la presidencia de la Federación de Fútbol

El futbolista ha comunicado a representantes del Consejo Superior de Deportes su intención de presentarse a las próximas elecciones, independientemente de que su celebración se anticipe o no. 

Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas se presentará a las elecciones a la presidencia de la RFEF. / AFP

madrid

Actualizado:

público / EFe

Iker Casillas será el rival de Luis Rubiales en las próximas elecciones por la presidencia de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF). El portero español del Oporto se reunió recientemente con representantes del Consejo Superior de Deportes y transmitió su interés de presentarse a dichas elecciones, independientemente de que estas se adelanten o no. 

Según pudo confirmar Efe en fuentes del CSD se produjo en las últimas fechas una reunión entre Iker Casillas y la nueva secretaria de Estado para el Deporte, Irene Lozano, si bien desde el CSD no se pronunciaron sobre el contenido del encuentro.

El programa El Larguero de la Cadena SER adelantó esta noche que en la citada reunión Iker Cssillas comunicó al CSD que se presentará a las elecciones a la Rfef en 2020 se adelanten o no los comicios.

