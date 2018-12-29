Público
Riccardo Calder Un exjugador del Aston Villa es grabado mientras da una paliza a una mujer 

La agresión se produjo en mayo y Riccardo Cadler, el jugador, fue condenado a nueve meses de cárcel el pasado 12 de diciembre. El vídeo ha sido publicado por varios medios británicos. 

Riccardo Calder, jugador de fútbol, en el momento en el que pega a una mujer dentro de un coche.

El jugador de 22 años, Riccardo Calder, fue grabado mientras pegaba una paliza a una mujer en el interior de su vehículo, después de que se produjera una discusión en un aparcamiento. 

Esta paliza le sirvió para que el pasado 12 de diciembre ingresara en prisión condenado a nueve meses. La agresión se produjo en mayo y el vídeo incriminatorio ha sido publicado por varios medios británicos.

Según muestran las imágenes, tras una breve discusión, el coche de la agredida se golpea al del jugador. Tras esto, Calder ataca con violencia y agrede con puñetazos y patadas a las personas del interior del vehículo. 

