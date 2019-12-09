Público
Sanción histórica de Antidopaje a Rusia: sin JJOO ni mundiales durante cuatro años

La Agencia Mundial de Antidopaje expulsa al deporte ruso durante cuatro años de las competiciones internacionales por manipular la base de datos deportivos del Laboratorio de Moscú.

Cuarteles generales del Comité Olímpico en Rusia. EFE

La Agencia Mundial Antidopaje (AMA) decidió hoy por unanimidad expulsar al deporte ruso durante cuatro años de las competiciones internacionales por manipular la base de datos deportivos del Laboratorio de Moscú, lo que deja a esta potencia deportiva fuera de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y Pekín 2022.

Dichas manipulaciones hacen imposible comprobar si 145 de los 298 deportistas rusos sospechosos incluidos en la base de datos violaron las reglas antidopaje entre 2012 y 2015, por lo que el AMA consideró que Rusia ha intentado encubrir posibles positivos.

Rusia podría apelar ante el Tribunal de Arbitraje Deportivo

La sanción, que Rusia podría apelar ante el Tribunal de Arbitraje Deportivo (TAS), impide a los deportistas rusos, entre otras cosas, competir bajo su bandera durante cuatro años en Juegos Olímpicos y Mundiales, y al país organizar competiciones internacionales en su territorio.

