El presidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, ha anunciado este martes la salida de Robert Moreno y el retorno de Luis Enrique Martínez al cargo de seleccionador nacional tan sólo cinco meses después de su renuncia por la grave enfermedad de su hija.
"Hoy podemos confirmar que Luis Enrique regresa a su puesto de trabajo. Con Robert Moreno firmamos un contrato en el que le dejamos claro que el día que Luis Enrique quisiera volver, volvería. Nadie se puede sentir engañado, todo el mundo sabía que si Luis Enrique quería volver tendría abiertas las puertas de la selección", anunció Rubiales en rueda de prensa.
(Habrá ampliación)
