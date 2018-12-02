La selección sub'17 femenina vence a México y se lleva su primer mundial 

La selección española femenina Sub'17 terminó invicta y alcanzó este sábado su primer título en el Mundial de la categoría gracias al triunfo por 2-1 sobre México, con un doblete de la goleadora Claudia Pina, en el torneo que se disputó en Uruguay.
Para llegar a la final, la Roja ganó cuatro partidos, empató dos, marcó quince goles a favor y encajó tres.
El combinado español comenzó su exitoso camino en el Mundial en el grupo D en el que goleó por 0-4 a Corea del Sur, igualó 1-1 con Colombia y aplastó por 5-0 a Canadá.
En cuartos de final empató 1-1 con Corea del Norte, la campeona de 2016 y a la que eliminó en penaltis por 3-1; y en semifinales venció por 0-2 a Nueva Zelanda.
Las dirigidas por María Antonia 'Toña' Is celebraron su primera Copa del Mundo Sub'17 en el Estadio Charrúa de Montevideo, cuatro años después de ser segundas en el Mundial de Costa Rica 2014 y después de ser terceras en la cita de Jordania 2016.
De esta forma España se convierte en el sexto campeón del torneo que comenzó en 2008 en Nueva Zelanda y que fue ganado por Corea del Norte.
En Trinidad y Tobago 2010 se coronó Corea del Sur, en la cita de Azerbaiyán 2012 reinó Francia, en Costa Rica 2014 celebró Japón y en Jordania 2016 repitió Corea del Norte.
La selección de México, por su parte, con el segundo lugar en Uruguay logró su mejor desempeño y superó lo hecho en 2016 donde fue quinta tras ser eliminada por Venezuela en cuartos de final.
Las mexicanas estaban invictas y, bajo el mando de Mónica Vergara, terminaron con un balance de tres empates, dos victorias y una derrota, anotaron seis goles y les marcaron cinco.
El Tri llegó a la final desde el grupo B en el que igualó 0-0 con Sudáfrica, 1-1 con Japón y ganó 1-0 a Brasil. En cuartos empató 2-2 con Ghana y la apeó en penaltis por 2-4, mientras que en la semifinal
