El seleccionador argentino de fútbol, herido tras ser atropellado mientras montaba en bicicleta en Mallorca

El entrenador de la selección argentina de fútbol, Lionel Scaloni, ha ingresado esta mañana en estado "leve moderado" en el hospital Son Espases de Palma tras sufrir un accidente de tráfico en Portals Nous, en el municipio mallorquín de Calviá, cuando iba en bicicleta, han informado fuentes sanitarias.
(Habrá ampliación)
