La plataforma de filtraciones futbolísticas Football Leaks ha difundido este viernes a través del semanario alemán Der Spiegel dos presuntas irregularidades del capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, que no han tenido repercusiones para el internacional español.
Según documentos que ha obtenido esta plataforma, Ramos se duchó antes de que se le realizase un control antidoping tras el partido entre el Real Madrid y el Málaga el pasado 15 de abril, infringiendo la ley española que considera que una ducha o un baño puede entenderse como una "traba" a la prueba.
La Agencia Española Antidopaje (AEPSAD) se lo notificó al equipo cinco meses después del incidente, lo que causó cierto revuelo en los despachos del club blanco, pero la agencia reconoció a Der Spiegel que "el proceso no ha aportado ningún indicio de que se violase ninguna ley antidopaje".
La publicación informa asimismo de que en la final de la Liga de Campeones de junio de 2017, que enfrentó al Real Madrid con la Juventus de Turín en Cardiff, se le detectó a Ramos trazas de una sustancia denominada Dexametasona.
Este potente corticoide no es ilegal, pero debe informarse de su uso, algo que no se había hecho.
En este caso, el equipo médico del Real Madrid asumió la "responsabilidad", explica la publicación alemana, y explicó que el jugador había recibido en el día previo al partido dos pinchazos de esta sustancia en una rodilla y en un hombro.
La UEFA consideró válida la respuesta de los médicos.
El Real Madrid no contestó a las preguntas de la plataforma Football Leaks a este respecto.
