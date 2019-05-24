Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Everest Siete alpinistas muertos tras el atasco en la cima del Everest

Dos de los alpinistas que coronaron la cima del monte Everest el pasado miércoles murieron en el descenso, en una jornada en la que más de 200 alpinistas llegaron a la cumbre. Este viernes se ha reportado la muerte de cinco alpinistas más, tres de origen indio, un austriaco de 65 años, y un guía de montaña nepalí de 33 años.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La larga cola formada para intentar hacer cima. | EFE

La larga cola formada para intentar hacer cima | EFE

Dos de los alpinistas que coronaron la cima del monte Everest el pasado miércoles murieron en el descenso, en una jornada en la que más de 200 alpinistas llegaron a la cumbre (8.848 metros), batiendo el récord de ascensos en un mismo día. Este viernes se ha reportado la muerte de cuatro alpinistas más, dos de origen indio y un austriaco de 65 años y un guía de montaña nepalí de 33 años que falleció tras caer enfermo en el campamento 3 mientras guiaba a sus clientes en la montaña. 

Los alpinistas Donald Lynn Cash, de 55 años, (estadounidense) y Anjali Kulkarni (india) murieron tras llegar a la cima, después de hacer varias horas de la cola que colapsó el punto más alto del planeta y retrasó el descenso de los montañeros. El organizador de la expedición, Arun Trek, señaló que el incidente fue causado por el excesivo flujo de personas.

Tras soportar el atasco en la cima del punto más alto del planeta han muerto los indios Kalpana Das (52 años), Dhurba Bista (33 años) y Nihal Bagwan (27 años) en pleno descenso. El cuarto, un hombre de 65 años de origen austriaco, falleció en la ruta tibetana, zona menos transitada.

El atasco, que provocó colas de más de dos horas en un estrecho paso de la ladera cercano a la cumbre, dejó varias instantáneas que dieron la vuelta al mundo.​

La semana pasada se reportó la muerte de otro alpinista indio y la desaparición del irlandés Seamus Sean Lawless durante su expedición para coronar la cima, según el director de la compañía organizadora de la excursión, Mingma Sherpa. De acuerdo a Sherpa, el montañero resbaló mientras descendía de la montaña cuando se encontraba a 8.300 metros.

Con los fallecidos de este viernes ya son siete los alpinistas de los que se ha reportado su muerte en el Everest durante estas dos últimas semanas. Abril y mayo son los meses más favorables para coronar la cima del Everest. En la temporada de 2018 se batieron los récords de ascensos llegando a la cumbre 802 montañeros y cinco alpinistas perdieron la vida en las laderas del monte más alto.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas