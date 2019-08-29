Público
Sorteo Champions Dortmund, Juve, PSG y Chelsea, los grandes obstáculos de los equipos españoles

El Barcelona el que peor parado ha salido del sorteo de la fase de grupos de la Champions League.

La copa de la Champions League durante el sorteo de la fase de grupos que se ha celebrado en Mónaco. - REUTERS

El FC Barcelona ha sido el equipo español más perjudicado este jueves en el sorteo de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones, al quedar emparejado con Inter de Milán, Borussia Dortmund y Slavia de Praga. Real Madrid y Valencia han tenido algo más de suerte y el Atlético de Madrid tendrá que sudar en el grupo D frente a la Juventus.

El equipo de Ernesto Valverde, semifinalista el pasado curso, se enfrentará a un duro grupo ante Borussia, uno de los más potentes del bombo 2, Inter de Milán, el más fuerte del grupo 3, y Slavia de Praga, que suaviza la participación de los culés en su afán por acceder a los octavos de final de la máxima competición continental.

Por su parte, el Real Madrid ha quedado encuadrado en el grupo A y jugará contra el Paris Saint-Germain, un duelo cargado de morbo por el futuro de Neymar y Keylor Navas, entre otros, Brujas y Galatasaray, siempre incómodo por la dificultad de jugar en Turquía. En cualquier caso parece un grupo más amable que el del Barça.

El Atlético de Madrid cayó en el grupo D junto a Juventus de Turín, su verdugo la anterior temporada, el Bayern Leverkusen, a quien ha eliminado en el último lustro camino a las finales, y Lokomotiv de Moscú, el más débil de los cuatro. Los de Simeone no deberían tener problemas para superar la fase inicial de la 'Champions'.

Por último, el Valencia ha salido bien parado en el grupo H frente a Chelsea, actual campeón de la Liga Europa, el Ajax -semifinalista en la temporada 2018/19- y el Lille, subcampeón francés que completa la terna. Un buen grupo teniendo en cuenta la mala suerte que tuvo el cuadro 'che' la pasada campaña.

Composición de los grupos

GRUPO A: París Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brujas, Galatasaray.

GRUPO B: Bayern Múnich, Tottenham, Olympiacos, Estrella Roja.

GRUPO C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta.

GRUPO D: Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscú.

GRUPO E: Liverpool, Nápoles, Salzburgo, Genk.

GRUPO F: FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milán, Slavia Praga.

GRUPO G: Zenit, Benfica, Olympique de Lyon, RB Leipzig.

GRUPO H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia CF, Lille.

