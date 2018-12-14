Público
Las tenistas madres mantendrán su ranking previo al embarazo para volver a competir

Esta decisión viene tras la polémica de tenistas como Serena Williams y su traje postparto en el último Roland Garros que le ayudaba a recuperarse tras su difícil parto.

Serena Williams, con tutú, tras el veto a su traje posparto. / EFE

La tenista Serena Williams. /REUTERS

La Asociación de Mujeres Tenistas (WTA por sus siglas en inglés) ha decidido cambiar de normativa para mejorar la conciliación de las deportistas a partir de 2019. En concreto, permitirá que las jugadoras puedan volver a competir con su ranking previo al embarazo en 12 torneos durante los siguientes tres años tras el parto.

La medida anula así la normativa vigente que establecía que la marca se mantenía protegida durante ocho torneos hasta los dos años después del parto. Esta decisión viene tras la polémica de tenistas como Serena Williams y su traje postparto en el último Roland Garros que le ayudaba a recuperarse tras su difícil parto. La tenista ya había defendido el cambio en el reglamento para que no se trate la maternidad como si fuera una lesión o una dolencia.

Además, la WTA mantiene que trajes como el usado por Williams estarán permitidos y que dejará de ser obligatorio usarlo junto a falda, vestido o pantalones cortos.

