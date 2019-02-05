El Terrassa retira de competición a su equipo Veterano por insultos machistas a jugadoras

El partido que se disputaba este domingo entre el Viladecavalls y el Terrassa B de Segunda División tuvo que ser interrumpido por los insultos a la jugadoras por parte de los Veteranos del Terrassa, los cuales les lanzaban comentarios como "idos a la cocina" o "Salid ya del campo, que tenemos que jugar nosotros. Este partido tendría que estar suspendido. No tendría que estarse jugando", según detalla el acta arbitral.
La árbitra del partido, Alexia Mayer, detalla que el encuentro tuvo que suspenderse en el minuto 32 de la segunda parte cuando tras el 1-4 anotado por el Viladecavalls las jugadoras de ambos equipos se sintieron ofendidas por los comentarios vertidos por el equipo local que tenía que jugar a continuación.
El club ha emitido un comunicado en el que ha decidido retirar de la competición a los Veteranos, "el Consejo de Administración ha tomado la decisión, de conformidad con lo establecido en Reglamento de régimen interno, de retirar de la competición al equipo de Veteranos del club".
Así, el club ha considerado estos actos como una "falta grave". Los Veteranos eran los siguientes en jugar, por lo que estaban calentando. Debido a los insultos se suspendió el partido y se hizo una sentada por parte de las jugadoras.
Mediante el comunicado, el club ha dejado claro que continuarán "trabajando hoy y siempre de una forma muy activa y enérgica por la igualdad".
