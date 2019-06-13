La edición de este verano del Trofeo Carranza de fútbol contará por primera vez exclusivamente con equipos femeninos, según informan varios medios. Según la Cadena Ser, serán cuatro equipos, previsiblemente Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic de Bilbao y Betis o Sevilla.
Sin embargo, según el diario Marca, la idea del Cádiz, que organiza el trofeo, es que también participen potencias internacionales. "Es un paso hacia adelante, en el respeto a la mujer a la globalidad, a la heterodoxia que ha caracterizado al Cádiz como ciudad y al Cádiz como entidad", ha asegurado a la emisora el presidente de la entidad, Manuel Vizcaíno.
El torneo, en pleno auge del fútbol femenino, se disputaría en agosto, algo más de un mes después de que finalice el Mundial femenino de fútbol, que se está disputando estos días en Francia.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
