Trofeo Carranza El Trofeo Carranza de fútbol de este año lo jugarán por primera vez solo equipos femeninos

En el torneo, que se disputará en agosto, participarán por primera exclusivamente vez cuatro equipos femeninos.

Las jugadoras del Barcelona y del Atlético de Madrid, al finalizar el partido de la Liga Iberdrola disputado en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano en Madrid. /EFE

La edición de este verano del Trofeo Carranza de fútbol contará por primera vez exclusivamente con equipos femeninos, según informan varios medios. Según la Cadena Ser, serán cuatro equipos, previsiblemente Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic de Bilbao y Betis o Sevilla.

Sin embargo, según el diario Marca, la idea del Cádiz, que organiza el trofeo, es que también participen potencias internacionales. "Es un paso hacia adelante, en el respeto a la mujer a la globalidad, a la heterodoxia que ha caracterizado al Cádiz como ciudad y al Cádiz como entidad", ha asegurado a la emisora el presidente de la entidad, Manuel Vizcaíno.

El torneo, en pleno auge del fútbol femenino, se disputaría en agosto, algo más de un mes después de que finalice el Mundial femenino de fútbol, que se está disputando estos días en Francia.

