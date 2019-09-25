La UEFA pide a los clubes que no jueguen en países donde las mujeres no pueden entrar a los estadios

Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la UEFA, pidió este martes a los clubes europeos, tras la reunión del comité ejecutivo en Liubliana, que se nieguen a jugar partidos en países donde las mujeres no pueden entrar en los estadios.
"El Comité Ejecutivo recomendará a las 55 asociaciones nacionales y a todos los clubes europeos que no jueguen partidos en países en los que las mujeres tengan acceso restringido a los estadios", declaró Ceferin.
El anuncio se produce tras los llamamientos de la FIFA para que se permita a las mujeres iraníes el acceso libre e ilimitado a los estadios del país. Desde 1981 se les ha prohibido la entrada a los estadios de fútbol y otros estadios de ese país, a pesar de la presión internacional para que se les permita asistir.
"Por lo que sabemos, dos países del mundo no permiten que las mujeres y las niñas vayan al fútbol", dijo Ceferin.
"No podemos castigar a nadie si juega contra equipos de esos países. Está fuera de nuestra jurisdicción; es la jurisdicción de la FIFA, pero eso no significa que debamos callarnos y decir que no podemos hacer nada", agregó.
"Nuestro consejo a las 55 asociaciones y a todos los clubes será que no jueguen contra los equipos de estos países donde no se respetan los derechos básicos de las mujeres", añadió.
