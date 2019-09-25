Público
La UEFA pide a los clubes que no jueguen en países donde las mujeres no pueden entrar a los estadios

"No podemos castigar a nadie si juega contra equipos de esos países. Está fuera de nuestra jurisdicción; es la jurisdicción de la FIFA, pero eso no significa que debamos callarnos y decir que no podemos hacer nada", afirma el presidente del máximo organismo del fútbol europeo.

Un grupo de mujeres entrena en un centro deportivo de Teherán, la capital de Irán. (REUTERS)

Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la UEFA, pidió este martes a los clubes europeos, tras la reunión del comité ejecutivo en Liubliana, que se nieguen a jugar partidos en países donde las mujeres no pueden entrar en los estadios.

"El Comité Ejecutivo recomendará a las 55 asociaciones nacionales y a todos los clubes europeos que no jueguen partidos en países en los que las mujeres tengan acceso restringido a los estadios", declaró Ceferin.

El anuncio se produce tras los llamamientos de la FIFA para que se permita a las mujeres iraníes el acceso libre e ilimitado a los estadios del país. Desde 1981 se les ha prohibido la entrada a los estadios de fútbol y otros estadios de ese país, a pesar de la presión internacional para que se les permita asistir.

"Por lo que sabemos, dos países del mundo no permiten que las mujeres y las niñas vayan al fútbol", dijo Ceferin.

"No podemos castigar a nadie si juega contra equipos de esos países. Está fuera de nuestra jurisdicción; es la jurisdicción de la FIFA, pero eso no significa que debamos callarnos y decir que no podemos hacer nada", agregó.

"Nuestro consejo a las 55 asociaciones y a todos los clubes será que no jueguen contra los equipos de estos países donde no se respetan los derechos básicos de las mujeres", añadió.

