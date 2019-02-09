Antonio García Aranda 'Toño', jugador de la primera plantilla del Levante UD, está entre los siete detenidos en Teruel en una operación policial en la que se investigan otros tantos delitos, entre los que están los de extorsión y amenazas, confirmó este viernes el club en un comunicado.
"Habida cuenta que las actuaciones judiciales están sujetas a secreto sumarial, el Levante UD, sin perjuicio de cuanto en el futuro pueda acordar, muestra su apoyo al jugador y a su familia, pues desconocemos las circunstancias que han llevado al juez instructor a la adopción de tal medida", comienza el texto publicado en la página web del equipo valenciano.
"En aras al respeto que merece el futbolista en tan difíciles momentos y su presunción de inocencia, desde el club, por el momento y hasta que no se tengan más noticias sobre los hechos que traen causa de su detención, no va a realizar más declaraciones públicas sobre esta situación", concluye la breve nota.
El juez de Instrucción número 3 de Teruel decretó este viernes el ingreso en prisión de siete personas que previamente habían pasado a disposición judicial en calidad de investigados, por su posible responsabilidad en la comisión de siete delitos entre los que está extorsión y amenazas, según informan fuentes judiciales.
El juez ha decretado la prisión para todos ellos después de que cinco hubieran comparecido esta mañana ante el juez detenidos y otros dos hubieran sido citados a declarar por el juzgado.
Según las mismas fuentes, a falta de lo que las posteriores investigaciones judiciales puedan determinar, el juez instructor considera que existen indicios suficientes de su posible implicación en varios delitos.
En concreto, pertenencia a grupo u organización criminal, extorsión, amenazas graves de muerte, contra la intimidad de las personas, falsedad documental, usurpación del estado civil así como blanqueo de capitales.
La investigación judicial sigue abierta y el magistrado instructor ha decretado el secreto de actuaciones.
