cádiz
El partido Cádiz-Valencia, de la jornada 29 de LaLiga Santander, estuvo este domingo 25 minutos interrumpido tras un enfrentamiento entre el central del Valencia Mouctar Diakhaby, y el central del Cádiz, Juan Cala, en el que éste último habría proferido un grave insulto racista al jugador valencianista. Los jugadores del Valencia decidieron abandonar el campo cuando se habían disputado 29 minutos de partido.
Según ha deslizó Gabriel Paulista, jugador del Valencia, Cala habría llamado "negro de mierda" a Diakhaby, tras lo cual ambos jugadores tuvieron un enfrentamiento. Tras casi media hora de incertidumbre, el partido se reanudó pero ya sin el central francés del Valencia sobre el terreno, al haber sido sustituido por Hugo Guillamón. Según un tuit del Valencia, fue precisamente Diakhaby el que pidió a sus compañeros que regresaran al campo. Cala siguió jugando hasta el descanso.
"El equipo se ha reunido y decide volver para luchar por el escudo, pero firme en la condena al racismo de todo el Valencia Club de Fútbol en todas sus formas. No al racismo", afirmó la entidad valencianista.
El partido finalmente se reanudó pero ante el Valencia publicó un tuit en el que expresó su "condena al racismo". "Nuestro total apoyo a Diakhaby. NO AL RACISMO. El jugador, que ha recibido un insulto racista, ha pedido a sus compañeros que vuelvan al campo a luchar", indicó el club che en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Nuestro TOTAL APOYO a @Diakhaby_5— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021
𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢
El jugador, que ha recibido un insulto racista, ha pedido a sus compañeros que vuelvan al campo a luchar.
TODOS CONTIGO, MOUCTAR #JuntsAnemAMUNT#AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/GQzpuO4I2w
En el minuto 32, los futbolistas del Valencia se marcharon a los vestuarios tras una tangana en el medio campo que se produjo después de un lance en el área visitante entre Diakhaby y Cala, que continuó posteriormente con un intercambio de palabras entre ambos en otras partes del terreno.
Al jugador francés se le vio muy disgustado y afectado en todo momento, y sus compañeros intentaron calmarle.
El árbitro catalán David Medié Jiménez amonestó al central francés con amarilla y también advirtió al defensa sevillano del Cádiz, tras lo que Diakhaby continuó dándole explicaciones al colegiado sobre lo ocurrido, hasta que todo los jugadores del Valencia decidieron irse a los vestuarios.
