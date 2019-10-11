La cámara de resolución de la Comisión de Ética de la FIFA ha inhabilitado durante cinco años al exsecretario general de la Federación de Fútbol de Afganistán (AFF), Sayez Aghazada, por no informar de los abusos sexuales cometidos por el expresidente de la organización cuando ambos ocupaban sendos cargos.
La investigación a Aghazada es consecuencia de las denuncias hechas por varias jugadoras afganas que acusaron al expresidente de la AFF, Keramuddin Karim, de haber cometido abusos sexuales de forma reiterada entre 2013 y 2018, periodo en el que el sancionado ocupó la secretaría general.
Según informó la FIFA, la cámara de resolución consideró que Sayez Aghazada tenía conocimiento de estos abusos y tenía el deber de informar y prevenir en cumplimiento del código Ético de la FIFA, cosa que no hizo.
Por ello, el órgano disciplinario concluyó que el exdirigente afgano incumplió los artículos 17 y 23 de esta normativa, relativos al deber de informar y a la protección de la integridad física y mental, y le inhabilitó para ejercer cualquier actividad relacionada con el fútbol, nacional e internacionalmente, durante cinco años.
La sanción también incluye el pago de 10.000 SFr
Sayez Aghazada, exmiembro también del Comité Ejecutivo de la Confederación Asiática (AFC) y de un comité permanente de la FIFA, ha recibido este viernes la notificación oficial de su sanción, que incluye también el pago de una multa de 10.000 francos suizos.
"La Comisión de Ética de la FIFA estudia todavía las denuncias hechas contra otros individuos en relación a la misma investigación y sus puestos como oficiales del fútbol", añadió la FIFA.
La organización sancionó con anterioridad a perpetuidad al expresidente de la Federación Afgana, Keramuddin Karim, con multa de 900.000 euros por este caso.
Al margen de la sanción de la FIFA, la Fiscalía General de Afganistán (AGO) formuló cargos de violación, acuso sexual o encubrimiento contra él y otros cuatro miembros de la directiva de la Federación Afgana.
El origen del caso fueron las acusaciones hechas el año pasado por varias jugadoras, entre ellas la excapitana de la selección afgana, quienes denunciaron haber sido objeto de abuso sexual y físico dentro y fuera del país durante años.
