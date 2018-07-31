Público
Wanda Metropolitano El TSJM anula la reforma del plan urbanístico del Wanda Metropolitano

La resolución estima el recurso contencioso-administrativo interpuesto por la Asociación Señales de Humo contra el acuerdo de aprobación definitiva relativa al área que afecta al estadio del Atlético de Madrid.

El estadio Wanda Metropolitano. EFE/Archivo

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado el acuerdo de aprobación definitiva de la modificación puntual del Plan General de Ordenación Urbana (PGOU) relativo al área que afecta al estadio Wanda Metropolitano del Atlético de Madrid.

En una sentencia, el TSJM anula dicho acuerdo relativo al área de ordenación especial del Parque Olímpico-sector oeste y el estadio de La Peineta en el distrito de San Blas-Canillejas de Madrid.

La resolución estima el recurso contencioso-administrativo interpuesto por la Asociación Señales de Humo contra el citado acuerdo. En el procedimiento figuraban como demandados el Ayuntamiento y la Comunidad de Madrid y, una vez iniciado, se personó en el mismo el Atlético de Madrid, que se opuso a la demanda planteada por Señales de Humo.

La Asociación Señales de Humo es una organización independiente fundada en 2002 y formada por seguidores rojiblancos que, según explica en su página web, "pretende defender la esencia del Club Atlético de Madrid de acuerdo con su historia, carácter y afición".

