El tenista español Rafa Nadal ha alcanzado los octavos de final de Wimbledon, tercer 'Grand Slam' de la temporada, después de imponerse con comodidad y rapidez este sábado al francés Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (6-2, 6-3, 6-2), y ya espera rival del enfrentamiento entre el portugués Joao Sousa y el británico Daniel Evans.
En el cierre de la primera semana en el All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, el balear continúa mejorando prestaciones en el que supone su estreno en hierba este año. En solo una hora y 48 minutos, cerró su enfrentamiento ante el número 72 del mundo, que fue incapaz de generar ni una ocasión de rotura ante el español.
De hecho, la solidez con su saque fue clave para un Nadal que exhibió su mejor versión en la pista central, con un surtido variado de golpes y preciso tanto desde el fondo de la pista como en las subidas a la red. En el cuarto juego, firmó un primer break con el que encarriló el parcial inaugural, cerrado con otra rotura en su segunda oportunidad del partido.
Tras ello, el número dos del mundo no flaqueó y mantuvo el nivel en la segunda manga. Aun así, tuvo que esperar hasta el sexto juego para quebrar el servicio de su adversario, que tras eso se defendió de dos bolas de set para el balear con su saque. No pudo hacer nada, sin embargo, con el manacorí sirviendo, que puso fin al parcial con un 40-0.
Un 5-1 dejó casi atada la victoria en el tercer set para el bicampeón de Wimbledon (2008 y 2010). Tsonga se resistió y sobrevivió hasta a tres pelotas de partido, pero la muralla cayó en cuando Nadal se puso al servicio.
De esta manera, el de Manacor abrirá la segunda semana del 'grande' londinense ante el ganador del encuentro de tercera ronda entre el portugués Joao Sousa y el británico Daniel Evans, que se disputa este mismo sábado.
