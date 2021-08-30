Estás leyendo: Comparecencia del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, para informar sobre la crisis de Afganistán

Público
Público

Comparecencia del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, para informar sobre la crisis de Afganistán

José Manuel Albares, ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, comparece a petición propia y de la Diputación Permanente para informar, entre otros asuntos, de la situación en el país de Oriente Medio. 

24/08/2021 Albares
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, José Manuel Albares, después de recibir la cartera ministerial de manos de su predecesora, Arancha González Laya. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

Sigue en directo la comparecencia aquí: 

Etiquetas

selección público