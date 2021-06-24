Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | El Gobierno aprueba este jueves la norma que flexibiliza el uso de la mascarilla en exteriores

Coronavirus DIRECTO | El Gobierno aprueba este jueves la norma que flexibiliza el uso de la mascarilla en exteriores

Una mujer camina por la calle con una mascarilla en Valladolid.
Una mujer camina por la calle con una mascarilla en Valladolid. Nacho Gallego / EFE

MADRID

La mascarilla dejará de ser obligatoria al aire libre a partir de este sábado, pero solo si se mantiene la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros. España llega al 50% de la población vacunada contra la covid con al menos una dosis. Mientras, la incidencia acumulada se mantiene estable en 92 casos en 14 días.

  1. India notifica más de 50.000 casos de coronavirus por segundo día consecutivo

    Las autoridades de India han confirmado este jueves cerca de 54.000 casos de coronavirus durante el último día, el segundo día consecutivo por encima de los 50.000 contagios tras caer el lunes por debajo de esta cifra por primera vez en más de tres meses. El Gobierno indio ha señalado en su último balance, publicado a través de la red social Twitter, que durante las últimas 24 horas se han notificado 54.069 contagios y 1.321 fallecidos, lo que eleva los totales a 30.082.778 y 391.981, respectivamente.

    Personal sanitario realiza test para detectar el coronavirus en la estación de tren de Chennai.
    Personal sanitario realiza test para detectar el coronavirus en la estación de tren de Chennai. EFE

  2. Las excepciones al fin del uso de las mascarillas al aire libre

    A partir del próximo sábado 26 de junio las mascarillas dejarán de ser obligatorias al aire libre, pero no en cualquier caso. Habrá que seguir llevándola cuando no se pueda cumplir la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros y en interiores, con lo que habrá que seguir llevando una encima para según qué situaciones. Aquí puedes leer  los supuestos en los que las mascarillas seguirán siendo obligatorias.

    Una mujer con la mascarilla bajada, en la Puerta del Sol, a 18 de junio de 2021, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

  3. El Gobierno aprueba este jueves la norma que flexibiliza el uso de la mascarilla en exteriores

    El Consejo de Ministros extraordinario de este jueves aprobará la eliminación de la obligatoriedad de la mascarilla en exteriores, que entrará en vigor el 26 de junio. El propio jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, anunció la semana pasada que se celebraría un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para aprobar el decreto ley que lo posibilite, una cuestión que las comunidades autónomas abordaron con el Ministerio de Sanidad en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud de este miércoles.

