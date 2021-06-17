Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Tres autonomías adelantan la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a los mayores de 60 años

Una enfermera indonesia pone una dosis de la vacuna Sinovac contra el coronavirus.
Una enfermera indonesia pone una dosis de la vacuna Sinovac contra el coronavirus. Bagus Indahono / EFE

La incidencia baja de los 100 casos por primera vez desde el pasado mes de agosto de 2020. Mientras, tres comunidades autónomas han anunciado que adelantan la segunda dosis de la vacuna de AstraZeneca a los mayores de 60 años, programada inicialmente 12 semanas después del primer pinchazo: Madrid y Galicia van a hacerlo en la semana 11 y Andalucía en la 10.

    Tres comunidades autónomas han anunciado que adelantan la segunda dosis de la vacuna de AstraZeneca a los mayores de 60 años, programada inicialmente 12 semanas después del primer pinchazo: Madrid y Galicia van a hacerlo en la semana 11 y Andalucía en la 10. El motivo que han esgrimido Madrid y Andalucía para adelantar la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a este grupo es la presencia de la variante delta de covid-19 en algunos territorios, aunque desde el Ministerio de Sanidad aseguran que no es la dominante en nuestro país. El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, señaló el lunes que es "perfectamente válido" adelantar la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a mayores de 60, pero no por la variante delta, que por ahora "no está ocupando un espacio importante en España".

    Un enfermero pone la segunda dosis de la vacuna AstraZéneca a un hombre este martes en el estadio murciano de Nueva Condomina.
    Un enfermero pone la segunda dosis de la vacuna AstraZéneca a un hombre este martes en el estadio murciano de Nueva Condomina. Marcial Guillén / EFE
