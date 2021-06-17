Tres autonomías adelantan la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a los mayores de 60 años

Tres comunidades autónomas han anunciado que adelantan la segunda dosis de la vacuna de AstraZeneca a los mayores de 60 años, programada inicialmente 12 semanas después del primer pinchazo: Madrid y Galicia van a hacerlo en la semana 11 y Andalucía en la 10. El motivo que han esgrimido Madrid y Andalucía para adelantar la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a este grupo es la presencia de la variante delta de covid-19 en algunos territorios, aunque desde el Ministerio de Sanidad aseguran que no es la dominante en nuestro país. El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, señaló el lunes que es "perfectamente válido" adelantar la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca a mayores de 60, pero no por la variante delta, que por ahora "no está ocupando un espacio importante en España".