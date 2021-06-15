Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Concentración en defensa del mural feminista de Vallecas

DIRECTO | Concentración en defensa del mural feminista de Vallecas

La pintura es un homenaje a seis vecinas de Villa de Vallecas, tres profesoras y tres mujeres al frente de asociaciones vecinales. VOX ha presentado una propuesta para borrarlas que se debate esta tarde.

Más Madrid pregunta a PP y Cs si permitirán que Vox consiga borrar un mural feminista en Villa de Vallecas. TWITTER DE RITA MAESTRE

Concentración frente a la Junta de Distrito de Villa de Vallecas en rechazo a la propuesta de VOX de borrar el mural feminista que se encuentra en la fachada exterior del colegio madrileño Honduras, en una pared que utiliza una asociación del barrio de Vallecas desde hace años. 

