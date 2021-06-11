madrid
Sanidad acepta la vacunación a la carta que reclamaba la Selección y serán inmunizados este viernes con diferentes vacunas en función de la situación de cada deportista: Janssen para los que no han pasado la covid-19 y Pfizer para los que sí. Además, el fin de las grandes olas llega sin que se haya evaluado la gestión de la pandemia.
El Ministerio de Sanidad se comprometió con un grupo de prestigiosos expertos a organizar una evaluación independiente de la gestión de la pandemia pero la auditoría se ha retrasado y no se analizará de momento qué se hizo en los meses más críticos. Pincha aquí para leer más.
Informa nuestra compañera Beatriz Asuar.
Johnson y Biden anuncian donaciones de millones de dosis de vacunas contra la covid
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, han anunciado este jueves donaciones de millones de vacunas contra el coronavirus durante su encuentro previo a la cumbre del G7 que se celebra en Cornualles. Johnson ha declarado que su país empezará a donar al menos 100 millones de dosis del fármaco contra la covid-19 a los países que las necesiten dentro de unas semanas.
Galicia permitirá los eventos con 5.000 personas de pie y 10.000 sentadas este verano
La mejoría de la situación sanitaria y el avance de la vacunación ha permitido a la Xunta de Galicia flexibilizar las normas para celebrar eventos culturales al aire libre en los que finalmente se podrán reunir hasta 5.000 personas de pie y 10.000 sentadas. Así concluía el directo sobre la covid de este jueves.
