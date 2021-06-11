Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Johnson y Biden anuncian donaciones de millones de dosis de vacunas contra la covid

DIRECTO | Johnson y Biden anuncian donaciones de millones de dosis de vacunas contra la covid


El Centro Logista Pharma, donde se almacenan y distribuyen las dosis de las vacunas frente a la covid-19 que se administran en la región en Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

Sanidad acepta la vacunación a la carta que reclamaba la Selección y serán inmunizados este viernes con diferentes vacunas en función de la situación de cada deportista: Janssen para los que no han pasado la covid-19 y Pfizer para los que sí. Además, el fin de las grandes olas llega sin que se haya evaluado la gestión de la pandemia.

  1. El fin de las grandes olas llega sin que se haya evaluado la gestión de la pandemia

    El Ministerio de Sanidad se comprometió con un grupo de prestigiosos expertos a organizar una evaluación independiente de la gestión de la pandemia pero la auditoría se ha retrasado y no se analizará de momento qué se hizo en los meses más críticos. Pincha aquí para leer más.

    Informa nuestra compañera Beatriz Asuar.

    
    Varias personas protegidas con mascarilla en la calle más comercial de Aranda de Duero (Burgos).  EFE/ Pacosantamaria.

  2. Johnson y Biden anuncian donaciones de millones de dosis de vacunas contra la covid

    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, han anunciado este jueves donaciones de millones de vacunas contra el coronavirus durante su encuentro previo a la cumbre del G7 que se celebra en Cornualles. Johnson ha declarado que su país empezará a donar al menos 100 millones de dosis del fármaco contra la covid-19 a los países que las necesiten dentro de unas semanas.

    El Centro Logista Pharma, donde se almacenan y distribuyen las dosis de las vacunas frente a la covid-19 que se administran en la región en Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

  3. Galicia permitirá los eventos con 5.000 personas de pie y 10.000 sentadas este verano

    La mejoría de la situación sanitaria y el avance de la vacunación ha permitido a la Xunta de Galicia flexibilizar las normas para celebrar eventos culturales al aire libre en los que finalmente se podrán reunir hasta 5.000 personas de pie y 10.000 sentadas. Así concluía el directo sobre la covid de este jueves.

