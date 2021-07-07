Estás leyendo: Directo | El riesgo de rebrote Catalunya alcanza su nivel más alto de toda la pandemia

Una trabajadora sanitaria realiza una prueba PCR este martes en el Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

La vacunación generalizada de los menores de 29 años centra este miércoles los debates del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, con los contagios disparados entre los jóvenes y con la demanda de alguna comunidad de aplicar toques de queda para frenar la transmisión del covid, medida que, por ahora, descarta el Gobierno.

  1. Catalunya notifica 7.430 positivos con el riesgo de rebrote disparado hasta los 1.460 puntos, el más alto de la pandemia

    Catalunya notificó este miércoles 7.430 positivos de coronavirus, 1.514 casos más que los reportados ayer y la cifra más alta desde mediados del mes de enero. Además, el riesgo de rebrote continúa al alza y registra 1.460 puntos, el más alto de toda la pandemia.

    El último informe del Ejecutivo catalán, con los nuevos contagios confirmados su acumulado se eleva a 746.915, si bien el de defunciones vinculadas a la pandemia se mantiene en 22.274. En los hospitales de la comunidad hay actualmente 610 pacientes ingresados por la covid.

