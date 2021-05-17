Estás leyendo: Organizaciones feministas se concentran para denunciar el maltrato institucional que sufren las mujeres víctimas de violencia vicaria

Organizaciones feministas se concentran para denunciar el maltrato institucional que sufren las mujeres víctimas de violencia vicaria

La Federación de Asociaciones del Consejo Nacional de Mujeres Resilientes de la Violencia de Género ha organizado esta manifestación frente al Ministerio de Justicia.

Fotografía de archivo de una manifestación feminista.
Fotografía de archivo de una manifestación feminista.

Sigue en directo la concentración aquí: 

