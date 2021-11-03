Estás leyendo: Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2022: debate de las enmiendas en el Congreso, en directo

PGE 2022 Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2022: debate de las enmiendas en el Congreso, en directo

Pilar Araque Conde

03/11/2021.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c-i) y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (c-d) a su llegada al Congreso este miércoles donde se celebra el debate de totalidad del Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado par
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, a su llegada al Congreso este miércoles. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

MADRID

El proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 encara este miércoles y jueves su primera prueba en el Congreso con la votación de siete enmiendas a la totalidad, que previsiblemente serán rechazadas después de que los socios del Gobierno decidieran el pasado viernes no vetar las cuentas para poder encarrilar las negociaciones en la siguiente fase, la de las enmiendas parciales.

  1. Montero: "Estos PGE pretenden ser el refuerzo de la clase media y trabajadora de nuestro país"

    "Queremos reforzar a la clase media y a la clase trabajadora, que son la columna vertebral de nuestro estado social y de derecho. También proteger a los colectivos más vulnerables", ha deslizado desde la tribuna de oradores la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, que explica el proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. 

  2. Los terceros Presupuestos de Sánchez encaran su primera prueba en el Congreso para apuntalar la legislatura

    Según las previsiones que maneja en Ejecutivo, los Presupuestos del próximo curso podrían ser los últimos de la legislatura, por lo que los grupos que se inclinan por apoyar el proyecto presupuestario tratarán de arrancar nuevos compromisos políticos, económicos y sociales a cambio de su voto favorable.

    Por otra parte, esta nueva oportunidad para reeditar la inédita mayoría absoluta de los Presupuestos de 2021 dará un nuevo respiro al Gobierno de coalición, que le servirá para apuntalar la legislatura con un escenario más favorable una vez superada la peor parte de la pandemia y ante la llegada de los fondos europeos.

    Más información aquí.

