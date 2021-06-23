Estás leyendo: Así ha sido la salida de la cárcel de los presos del 'procés'

Así ha sido la salida de la cárcel de los presos del 'procés'

Los presos del 'procés'  abandonan la cárcel tras publicarse en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el indulto parcial aprobado.

23/06/2021.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, saluda al presidente de su partido, Oriol Junqueras, poco después de que los presos del procés hayan abandonado la cárcel.
El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, saluda al presidente de su partido, Oriol Junqueras, poco después de que los presos del procés hayan abandonado la cárcel. Quique García / EFE

Así te hemos contado salida de la cárcel de los presos del procés:

