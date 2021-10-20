Estás leyendo: Comparecencia de Villarejo en la comisión del 'caso Kitchen', en directo

Público
Público

Comparecencia de Villarejo en la comisión del 'caso Kitchen', en directo

Villarejo, sobre 'Kitchen': 'Cospedal conocía algo'
Villarejo, durante su anterior comparecencia en la Comisión de Investigación del 'caso Kitchen' en el Congreso de los Diputados: "Como responsable de inteligencia, trabajaba en analizar las relaciones preocupantes para nuestro país (Podemos), notas que el PP me boicoteó y, respecto a Cospedal, directa o indirectamente, conocía algo". - PÚBLICO TV

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la nueva comparecencia de Villarejo aquí: 

Etiquetas

selección público