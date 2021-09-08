Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la concentración en repulsa de la ola de agresiones LGTBIfóbicas en nuestro país

Sigue en directo la concentración en repulsa de la ola de agresiones
LGTBIfóbicas en nuestro país

A raíz de la brutal agresión que sufrió un joven de 20 años por parte de ocho encapuchados en el barrio de Malasaña, el Movimiento Marika Madrid se organiza bajo el lema: ¡Frente a sus cuchillos, nuestra rabia!

Concentración contra agresiones LGTBfóbicas
Concentración contra agresiones LGTBfóbicas en la Puerta del Sol, a 9 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Europa Press / Ricardo Rubio

Sigue el directo aquí: 

