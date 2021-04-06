Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la protesta de los médicos de Atención primaria de Madrid

Sigue en directo la protesta de los médicos de Atención primaria de Madrid

Médicos madrileños se concentran frente a la Consejería de Sanidad para denunciar que
el Gobierno de la CAM cerrase los centros de salud durante durante la Semana Santa

Concentración convocada por el sindicato Amyts con motivo de la huelga indefinida de médicos de Atención Primaria que comienza este miércoles, ante la conserjería de Hacienda de Madrid. David Fernández / EFE

Médicos de Atención primaria de Madrid se concentran frente a la Consejería de Sanidad para denunciar el cierre de los centros de salud durante la Semana Santa. Un ejemplo más, aseguran, del "abandono" del sistema sanitario por parte del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid. Sigue en directo la concentración aquí:

