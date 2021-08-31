Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros

Comparecen la ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, el ministro de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Félix Bolaños, y el ministro de Universidades, Manuel Castells.

24/08/2021 Isabel Rodríguez
La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, interviene en una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros en La Moncloa. M.Fernández. Pool / Europa Press

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa aquí: 

