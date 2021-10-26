madridActualizado:
La erupción de La Palma no cesa su actividad y grandes avenidas de lava discurren sobre la primera colada que emergió del volcán. En la tarde de este lunes se produjo una nueva ruptura del cono de Cumbre Vieja lo que provocó más desbordamientos de lava y desprendimientos que han generado corrientes de aire.
-
Registran un sismo de magnitud 4.2 entre los 36 de esta última noche en La Palma
Uno de los 36 movimientos sísmicos registrados durante la madrugada de este martes en La Palma ha sido de magnitud 4.2 e intensidad 4. Así lo ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, que localiza este temblor a las 7.05 horas en el municipio de Mazo y a 36 kilómetros de profundidad. En la pasada noche, los terremotos se iniciaron a las 00.11 horas en el municipio de Fuencaliente. Un total de 18 de ellos han sido de magnitud 3 o superior; 23 se han producido en el municipio de Fuencaliente y 13 en el de Mazo.
-
Los nuevos flujos de lava discurren sobre las coladas anteriores sin causar más daños
Los nuevos flujos de lava que emergen del volcán se mueven por las coladas anteriores. De este modo, no hacen más daño y alimentan fundamentalmente la colada primigenia que vuelca toda la fuerza, la energía, al mar. Así lo ha informado el director técnico del Plan Especial de Protección Civil y Atención de Emergencias por Riesgo Volcánico de Canarias (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende.
-
Nuevos desbordamientos de lava tras partirse el cono del volcán
El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) informó a través de las redes sociales sobre más "desbordamientos de lava" tras partirse el cono este lunes.
