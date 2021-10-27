madridActualizado:
El volcán de Cumbre Vieja mantiene su fuerte actividad. En las últimas horas se ha registrado una elevación del terreno de diez centímetros, una fuente de lava de 600 metros de altura y un aumento de la sismicidad. La vista sigue puesta en la dirección y avance de las coladas de lava.
-
La Palma registra más de 70 terremotos desde la medianoche, uno de ellos de magnitud 4,8
Entre la medianoche de este miércoles y las 6:52 hora peninsular se han registrado 70 terremotos en La Palma, todos ellos concentrados en la zona de Villa de Mazo y Fuencaliente. En Villa de Mazo, un sismo de 4,8 ha sido el segundo con apenas siete horas de diferencia de la misma magnitud, según datos del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).
-
El cono interno del volcán colapsa sobre sí mismo
El cono interno del volcán colapsó ayer sobre sí mismo, según informó en redes sociales el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan). Así te contamos todo lo que sucedió este martes en La Palma.
