Volcán de La Palma: última hora sobre la erupción de Cumbre Vieja, en directo | El avance de la lava afecta a 656 hectáreas

madrid
El avance de la lava del volcán de La Palma afecta a un total de 656 hectáreas y los edificios destruidos ascienden a 1.458. El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha localizado este miércoles 20 movimientos sísmicos en la isla.
-
Usan drones para llevar agua y comida a los animales atrapados por la lava en La Palma
Varios drones vigilan y alimentan a los perros atrapados en un estanque en Todoque. La lava de la erupción del volcán de La Palma impide que los animales puedan ser rescatados por carretera. Pincha aquí para leer más.
-
Localizados 20 movimientos sísmicos en las últimas horas en La Palma
El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha localizado este miércoles 20 movimientos sísmicos en la isla canaria de La Palma, con magnitud máxima de 3,9 en un sismo que se ha producido a 37 kilómetros de profundidad a las 03.22 horas en el municipio de Mazo. De los 20 seísmos localizados hasta la 07.07 horas de este miércoles, 16 se han producido en el municipio de Fuencaliente y el resto en Mazo.
-
La lava afecta a 656 hectáreas
El avance de la lava del volcán de La Palma afecta a un total de 656 hectáreas, según los datos publicados por el sistema Copernicus. Además, los edificios afectados ascienden a 1.458.
