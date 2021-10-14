Estás leyendo: Volcán en La Palma: última hora sobre la erupción, en directo | Se registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción

Público
Público

Volcán en La Palma: última hora sobre la erupción, en directo | Se registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción

Público / Agencias

13/10/2021 -. Imagen del avance de la colada de lava en La Palma este miércoles 13 de octubre de 2021.
Imagen del avance de la colada de lava en La Palma este miércoles 13 de octubre de 2021. SERGIO PEREZ / REUTERS

madrid

La Palma registra más de medio centenar de terremotos durante esta madrugada. El de mayor magnitud, de 4,5, se produjo a las 01.27 horas a una profundidad de 37 kilómetros. El avance de la lava ha provocado nuevas evacuaciones. 

  1. La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones 

    La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones en el último día, según los últimos datos difundidos por el satélite Copernicus. 

    La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones.
    La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones, según los datos de Copernicus de este jueves 14 de octubre de 2021. COPERNICUS / TWITTER

  2. Las impactantes imágenes del derrumbe de una casa en La Palma

    El avance de la lava en La Palma sigue arrasando con edificaciones. En concreto, ya afecta a 680 hectáreas y a 1.548 edificios, según los últimos datos difundidos por el satélite Copernicus. Es el caso de una vivienda en la zona industrial del municipio Los Llanos de Aridane, que se derrumbó el pasado martes. Pincha aquí para leer más información.

    Impresionantes imágenes del derrumbe de una casa en La Palma
    Momento en el que se derrumba una casa por el avance de la lava en La Palma. - Agencia Atlas.

  3. Se registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción

    La Palma registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción. Durante esta madrugada se han producido más de medio centenar de terremotos,.

  4. La lava del volcán ya ha arrasado unas 90 hectáreas de plataneras

    La lava del volcán de La Palma lleva arrasadas unas 90 hectáreas de plataneras en la zona de costa del Valle de Aridane, "la más cara de Canarias y de España" para el cultivo de esta fruta y cuyo valor de mercado oscila entre los 35 y los 40 millones de euros. Así te contamos en directo toda la información del avance de la lava en La Palma este miércoles.

Etiquetas

selección público