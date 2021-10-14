madrid
La Palma registra más de medio centenar de terremotos durante esta madrugada. El de mayor magnitud, de 4,5, se produjo a las 01.27 horas a una profundidad de 37 kilómetros. El avance de la lava ha provocado nuevas evacuaciones.
-
La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones
La lava afecta a 680 hectáreas y destruye 1.548 edificaciones en el último día, según los últimos datos difundidos por el satélite Copernicus.
-
Las impactantes imágenes del derrumbe de una casa en La Palma
El avance de la lava en La Palma sigue arrasando con edificaciones. En concreto, ya afecta a 680 hectáreas y a 1.548 edificios, según los últimos datos difundidos por el satélite Copernicus. Es el caso de una vivienda en la zona industrial del municipio Los Llanos de Aridane, que se derrumbó el pasado martes. Pincha aquí para leer más información.
-
Se registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción
La Palma registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,5, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción. Durante esta madrugada se han producido más de medio centenar de terremotos,.
-
La lava del volcán ya ha arrasado unas 90 hectáreas de plataneras
La lava del volcán de La Palma lleva arrasadas unas 90 hectáreas de plataneras en la zona de costa del Valle de Aridane, "la más cara de Canarias y de España" para el cultivo de esta fruta y cuyo valor de mercado oscila entre los 35 y los 40 millones de euros. Así te contamos en directo toda la información del avance de la lava en La Palma este miércoles.
