Más de 1.600 empleados de Repsol eligen cobrar parte del salario de 2020 en acciones

Un total de 1.663 empleados de Repsol han escogido cobrar parte de su salario en acciones, en virtud del Plan de Adquisición de Acciones 2020 de la compañía.
Así lo ha comunicado este jueves Repsol a través de un hecho relevante remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) en el que informa sobre la puesta en marcha de dicho plan.
Este plan permite a sus beneficiarios recibir parte de su retribución correspondiente a 2020 en acciones de Repsol, con un límite anual máximo de 12.000 euros.
Para este ejercicio 2020, el plan se inicia el día 1 de enero y finalizará el 31 de diciembre. La entrega de acciones a los beneficiarios se realizará con carácter mensual. La primera entrega de acciones a estos empleados, que percibirán un máximo de 12.511.131,08 euros en títulos de Repsol, se ha realizado este martes.
