Más de 24.000 trabajadores se han visto afectados por un ERE en los tres primeros meses del año

El número de trabajadores afectados por un expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) durante los tres primeros meses de 2018 ha aumentado un 64,2% más que en el mismo periodo de 2018. En total, este proceso ha afectado a 24.372 asalariados.
En total, 627 empresas emprendieron este tipo de medidas, según el Ministerio de Empleo. Fueron 37 menos que en 2018. La medida más utilizada fue la suspensión de contrato, que afectó a 11.668 trabajadores. Otros 4.221 se acogieron a despidos colectivos y a 651 les aplicaron reducciones de jornada, según recoge RTVE.
Encabeza la lista por sectores el industrial con un total de 16.995 afectados por ERES. De estos, más del triple, 15.958 fueron suspensiones de contrato y se dieron mayoritariamente en empresas de fabricación de vehículos de motor, remolques y semirremolques.
