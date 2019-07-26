La multinacional Apple anunció un acuerdo para adquirir el negocio de 'chips' de módems para teléfonos inteligentes de Intel por 1.000 millones de dólares (900 millones de euros), según un comunicado.
Según el acuerdo, 2.200 trabajadores de Intel pasarán a Apple, además de equipos y propiedad industrial, es decir: patentes.
La compañía de la manzana anunció en su comunicado que pretende cerrar la operación en el cuarto trimestre del año.
En abril, Intel anunció su intención de abandonar el desarrollo y producción de módems para teléfonos inteligentes al no ver rentabilidad en el negocio. Apple era el único cliente de este negocio de Intel.
En el comunicado, el consejero delegado de Intel, Bob Swan, afirmó que el acuerdo permite a la compañía de Santa Clara (California) "centrarse en el desarrollo de la tecnología para la red 5G", es decir, para generar la infraestructura de esta evolución de las redes inalámbricas..
Intel mantendrá la capacidad de desarrollar módems para dispositivos distintos a los teléfonos inteligentes, cómo ordenadores personales, vehículos autónomos o aparatos relacionados con el internet de las cosas.
'Chips' propios
Apple y Qualcomm anunciaron un acuerdo en abril para cerrar una larga disputa por el cual la compañía de San Diego (California) proveerá de nuevo 'chips' al fabricante del iPhone durante "varios años", entre otras cosas.
Sin embargo, se cree que Apple trabaja para el desarrollo de sus propios 'chips' 5G, por lo que la operación con Intel sería de vital importancia al ahorrarle años de trabajo.
De acuerdo con el anuncio de hoy, Apple poseerá tras el cierre de la operación 17.000 patentes tecnológicas inalámbricas.
"Apple está emocionada de que tantos excelentes ingenieros se unan a nuestro creciente grupo de tecnologías celulares", dijo el vicepresidente de Tecnologías de Hardware de Apple, Johny Srouji, quien afirmó que los todavía empleados de Intel ayudarán a la compañía a "acelerar el desarrollo de futuros productos".
