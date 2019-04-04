Público
737 MAX Boeing admite las similitudes entre los accidentes de dos 737 MAX y el "alto volumen de trabajo" de sus pilotos

El máximo ejecutivo señala que "es aparente que en ambos vuelos" el sistema de control conocido como MCAS se activó en respuesta a una información "errónea" del ángulo de ataque.

El Boeing 737 Max 8 de American Airlines./EFE

El máximo ejecutivo de Boeing, Chris Muilenburg, reconoció este jueves la similitud entre los fallos técnicos que afectaron a los aviones 737 MAX accidentados en Etiopía e Indonesia y el "alto volumen de trabajo" al que se pueden enfrentar sus pilotos.

Tras la divulgación de un informe preliminar de la investigación del vuelo 302 de Ethiopian Airlines, Muilenburg señaló en un comunicado que "es aparente que en ambos vuelos" el sistema de control conocido como MCAS se activó en respuesta a una información "errónea" del ángulo de ataque.

"Como nos han dicho los pilotos, una activación errónea de la función del MCAS puede sumarse a un entorno que ya de por sí supone una alta carga de trabajo. Es nuestra responsabilidad eliminar este riesgo. Lo asumimos y sabemos cómo hacerlo", agregó.

