El Abogado General del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE), Maciej Szpunar, ha avalado este jueves la normativa española que niega la indemnización por despido a funcionarios interinos nombrados para cubrir una plaza vacante hasta que sea cubierta por un funcionario de carrera. Se trata de unas conclusiones preliminares que en ningún caso son vinculantes, pero que en la mayoría de los casos suele marcar la dirección de la futura sentencia dictada tribunal de Luxemburgo, que llegará en los próximos meses.

La cuestión prejudicial fue elevada a la Justicia europea por el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 14 de Madrid, instancia a la que llegó el caso de una trabajadora que estuvo empleada en el Área de Gobierno de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad del Ayuntamiento de Madrid como funcionaria interina desde 2005 hasta 2013, cuando fue cesada porque su puesto fue cubierto por un funcionario de carrera.

Esta trabajadora pidió al Ayuntamiento de Madrid que se le reconociera y se le abonara una indemnización por cese a razón de 20 días de salario por año trabajado. La reclamación fue desestimada por el director general de Recursos Humanos de la Gerencia de la Ciudad del Ayuntamiento.

En las conclusiones presentadas este jueves, Szpunar propone al TJUE declarar que la legislación europea "no se opone" a la normativa española que "no prevé abono de indemnización alguno a los trabajadores empleados mediante nombramientos de duración determinada efectuados para cubrir una plaza vacante hasta que ésta sea cubierta por un funcionario de carrera". Además, el letrado ha añadido que esto no es incompatible con el hecho de que sí se conceda una indemnización a aquellos trabajadores que prestan servicios como personal laboral fijo como consecuencia de la extinción de su contrato por una causa objetiva.