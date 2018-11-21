Abu Dabi nombra nuevo presidente de Cepsa

El consejo de administración de Cepsa ha acordado nombrar nuevo presidente de la petrolera a Musabbeh Al Kaabi, sustituyendo en el cargo a Suhail Al Mazrouei, informó la compañía.
El relevo en la presidencia de Suhail Al Mazrouei por Musabbeh Al Kaabi ya estaba recogido en el folleto de la salida a Bolsa de la compañía, que finalmente tuvo que ser aplazada a mediados del pasado mes de octubre debido a la incertidumbre en los mercados internacionales.
Al Kaabi, licenciado en Ingeniería Geofísica por la Escuela de Minas de Colorado (Estados Unidos) y máster en Geociencias aplicadas al petróleo por el Imperial College de Londres, ocupa el cargo de consejero delegado de Petróleo y Petroquímica en Mubadala Investment Company, supervisa el desarrollo y la gestión de una cartera de activos internacionales que abarcan la cadena de valor del petróleo y gas.
Anteriormente, ocupó el cargo de consejero delegado de Mubadala Petroleum y también trabajó 16 años en Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADNOC) ocupando diferentes cargos, hasta ser nombrado director de Exploración.
Entre los cargos que actualmente ostenta el nuevo presidente de Cepsa se encuentran también el de vicepresidente de Mubadala Petroleum y Nova Chemicals; el de miembro de los consejos de administración de Dolphin Energy, Cosmo Energy Holdings y Borealis.
Esta decisión tomada por Mubadala, único accionista de Cepsa, se produce tras los nombramientos de Saeed Al Mazrouei, Ahmed Saeed Al Calily y Bakheet Al Katheeri como miembros del órgano rector de la compañía por un período estatutario de cuatro años.
Cepsa señaló que los tres nuevos miembros de su consejo de administración, todos altos ejecutivos del Grupo Mubadala, "son personas de reconocido prestigio que tienen una amplia experiencia y conocimiento en el sector energético".
Asimismo, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Alyzia Al Kuwaiti y Ángel Corcóstegui han sido reelegidos por un período de cuatro años, mientras que Pedro Miró se mantiene como consejero, vicepresidente y consejero delegado de la compañía.
De esta manera, el consejo de administración de Cepsa queda formado por: Musabbeh Al Kaabi (presidente), Pedro Miró (vicepresidente y CEO), Alyazia Al Kuwaiti (vocal), Ángel Corcóstegui Guraya (vocal), Ahmed Saeed Al Calily (vocal), Saeed Al Mazrouei (vocal), Bakheet Al Katheeri (vocal), Ignacio Pinilla Rodríguez (secretario no consejero) y José Aurelio Téllez Menchén (vicesecretario no consejero).
