Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Accidente Laboral Muere un obrero al caer por el hueco de un ascensor de un edificio en Madrid

El hombre trabajaba en la Gran Vía en las obras de las instalaciones de la Casa del Libro cuando tuvo el accidente laboral.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ambulancias del servicio de emergencias en la Gran Vía madrileña. / 112

Ambulancias del servicio de emergencias en la Gran Vía madrileña. / 112

Un hombre de 42 años ha fallecido en el acto este miércoles tras caer desde una altura de ocho pisos, desde el sexto hasta el menos dos, por el hueco de un ascensor en un edificio en obras en la Gran Vía madrileña, según ha informado un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

El accidente laboral mortal ha tenido lugar minutos antes de las 11 horas de este miércoles. Por causas que ahora investiga la Policía Municipal, el obrero se ha precipitado por el hueco del ascensor desde la planta 6 hasta el sótano -2. Se trata de las obras del edificio de la Casa del Libro de la Gran Vía, en la esquna con la calle de la Salud. 

Hasta el lugar han acudido Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que han rescatado su cuerpo. Los sanitarios del Summa-112 han certificado su muerte en el acto por politraumatismos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas