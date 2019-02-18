Un total de 652 trabajadores fallecieron en accidente laboral en 2018, 34 más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, lo que implica un aumento en valores relativos del 5,5%, según datos del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
De estos fallecimientos, 506 se produjeron durante la jornada de trabajo, 22 más que en 2017, lo que supone un aumento porcentual del 4,5%. Los 146 accidentes mortales restantes registrados entre enero y diciembre fueron siniestros "in itinere" (los que se producen en el trayecto de casa al trabajo y viceversa), doce más que en igual periodo del año pasado (+9%).
En el conjunto del año, se contabilizaron 602.316 accidentes laborales con baja, lo que supone un aumento del 3,2% respecto al número de siniestros del mismo periodo de 2017.
Del total de siniestros, 520.037 accidentes se registraron en el lugar de trabajo y 82.279 fueron siniestros 'in itinere'. Los primeros aumentaron un 3,2%, mientras que los segundos se incrementaron un 3,3% respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado.
Los accidentes leves con baja en el puesto de trabajo sumaron 515.614 en 2018, un 3,2% más, y los graves alcanzaron los 3.917, también un 3,2% más. En el caso de los siniestros 'in itínere', se registraron 82.279 accidentes de carácter leve (+3,3%) y 1.022 de gravedad (-1,8%). Por su parte, en el conjunto del año se notificaron 730.686 accidentes laborales sin baja, un 1,1% menos que en igual periodo de 2017.
Entre la forma o el contacto en el que se produjo la lesión durante la jornada de trabajo destacan el sobreesfuerzo físico, que produjo la baja en un total de 187.332 casos, o el golpe contra un objeto inmóvil (129.213 bajas).
Los accidentes de tráfico (51.286), los golpes contra un objeto inmóvil (19.633) y también los sobreesfuerzos físicos (5.073) fueron los que produjeron más bajas en el caso de los accidentes 'in itinere'. Por su parte, entre las causas de fallecimiento destacan los infartos, derrames cerebrales y otras causas estrictamente naturales (215) o los accidentes de tráfico (113).
