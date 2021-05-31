Los accionistas de Atlantia aprueba la venta de sus autopistas al Estado italiano y los fondos Blackstone y Macquarie

MILÁN/madridActualizado:
La junta de accionistas del grupo de infraestructuras italiano Atlantia ha votado de forma mayoritaria a favor de la propuesta de que la empresa venda su participación del 88,06% en la filial de autopistas Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) a un consorcio formado por el Estado italiano, a través del banco Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), y los fondos de inversión Blackstone y Macquarie.
La cuarta oferta vinculante presentada por el consorcio formado por CDP y los fondos Blackstone y Macquarie valora el total de Aspi en 9.100 millones de euros, como las anteriores que ya fueron rechazadas por Atlantia, pero incluye una serie de ventajas que incrementan la recompensa a los accionistas hasta los 9.300 millones.
El precio, no obstante, está lejos de los 11.000 millones que algunos socios de la concesionaria italiana habían pedido por Aspi. Uno de ellos era el fondo de cobertura TCI, fundado por Chris Hohn y segundo accionista de Atlantia con el 10%, por detrás del socio de control, la familia Benetton con su sociedad de cartera Edizione, que tiene un 30,25% de Atlantia.
La constructora española ACS llegó a expresar su interés en hacerse por ASPI, que gestiona la mitad de la red de autopistas de Italia, valorándola en hasta 10.000 millones de euros, pero nunca llegó a presentar una oferta vinculante.
Esta desinversión de Atlantia se enmarca dentro del acuerdo alcanzado durante el verano con el Gobierno del país, que pretende que todos los activos pasen al control del Estado como consecuencia del desplome del puente de una autopista en Génova en el verano de 2018, que causó la muerte a 43 personas.
El gubernamental Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S) acusó entonces a Aspi de no realizar los controles necesarios y amenazó con retirar las licitaciones.
La compañía ha informado de que publicará próximamente más detalles de la votación, así como los actas completas de la junta celebrada este lunes.
