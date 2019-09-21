Acerinox plantea recortar 300 empleos en su factoría del Campo de Gibraltar

Acerinox va a iniciar negociaciones con los sindicatos en las que planteará un ajuste de plantilla de hasta 300 personas en su fábrica de Campo de Gibraltar con el fin de recortar costes.
El recorte de empleo se llevará a cabo a través del procedimiento de despido colectivo legalmente establecido. Este viernes está prevista la primera de las reuniones con la representación legal de los trabajadores.
“La propuesta se enmarca dentro de un plan de optimización organizativa de los procesos de producción, que abarca la paulatina digitalización de los procesos de programación y control, la racionalización de adquisiciones y expediciones, la búsqueda de la eficiencia energética y sinergias en los procesos de fabricación y distribución, todo ello con el fin de mejorar de los ratios actuales de producción y, en consecuencia, la capacidad competitiva de la factoría”, dijo la siderúrgica española.
Acerinox ha señalado que la propuesta conlleva la necesidad de abrir el correspondiente proceso de negociación con la representación legal de los trabajadores en el interés de alcanzar un acuerdo que permita lograr los objetivos necesarios de adecuación de la plantilla a las actuales necesidades organizativas y productivas de la factoría "del modo menos traumático posible".
Este proceso puede coincidir en el tiempo con la negociación del III Convenio Colectivo de ese centro de trabajo, cuya finalización se espera que pueda concluir antes de final de año.
