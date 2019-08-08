Los trabajadores de Trablisa, empresa encargada de los filtros de seguridad en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona, han decidido este jueves mantener la huelga indefinida y de 24 horas convocada a partir de las 00.00 horas de este viernes, ha informado el asesor del comité de huelga, Juan Carlos Giménez.
Los vigilantes de seguridad de El Prat han votado por amplia mayoría rechazar la propuesta que la empresa planteó en la mediación del miércoles al considerar que no satisfacía sus demandas de mejoras salariales y laborales, como el plus de un euro por hora trabajada para compensar la sobrecarga de trabajo.
La votación ha empezado a las 10.00 horas y se ha extendido durante la jornada de este jueves hasta las 18.30 horas, y han participado unos 177 trabajadores de una plantilla de unas 500 personas.
(Habrá ampliación)
