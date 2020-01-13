Público
Los aeropuertos superan los 275 millones de pasajeros en 2019, su nuevo récord histórico

El Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas registra el mayor número de viajeros con 61,7 millones y un incremento del 6,6%. La red de Aena, además,  aumenta en un 5,6% el volumen de mercancía transportada, hastas las 1.068.394 toneladas.

Pasajeros esperando su vuelo en el Aeropuerto de Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. AFP/Christof Stache

Los aeropuertos españoles de la red de Aena cerraron 2019 con más de 275,2 millones de pasajeros, lo que supone un crecimiento del 4,4% respecto al año anterior y el mejor registro de su historia.

Según informa Aena, los aeropuertos sumaron 275.237.801 viajeros, de los que 188,8 millones realizaron vuelos internacionales, un 3,5% más que en 2018, y 85,5 millones fueron nacionales, un 6,4% más.

En cuanto al número de operaciones, en 2019 se operaron en la red de aeropuertos de Aena más de 2,3 millones de movimientos (2.360.957), un 2,6% más que en el año anterior.

El Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas registró el mayor número de pasajeros en 2019 con 61,7 millones y un incremento del 6,6% con respecto a 2018.

Le siguieron Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, con más de 52,6 millones (+5%), y Palma de Mallorca, con 29,7 millones (+2,2%).

Además, el Aeropuerto de Málaga-Costa del Sol se acercó en 2019 a los 20 millones de pasajeros, con 19,8 millones (4,4%) y otros tres superaron de nuevo la barrera de los 10 millones de pasajeros: Alicante-Elche, con algo más de 15 millones (+7,6%); Gran Canaria con 13,2 millones (-2,3%) y Tenerife Sur con 11,1 millones (+1,1%).

Por otro lado, durante el pasado ejercicio se superó la mercancía transportada en 2018 con 1.068.394 toneladas, lo que supone un aumento del 5,6%.

Los cuatro aeropuertos que registraron mayor tráfico de mercancías fueron Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, con 558.566 toneladas (+7,4%); Zaragoza, con 182.659 toneladas (+9,5%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, con 177.271 toneladas (2,5%), y Vitoria, 64.463 toneladas (+3,7%).

En diciembre 18.247.407 pasajeros pasaron por los aeropuertos de la red de Aena, un 3,7 % de incremento con respecto a diciembre de 2018. Por lo que respecta al número de operaciones, se registraron un total de 162.940 movimientos, un 0,6% menos que en el mismo mes de 2018 y, en cuanto al tráfico de mercancías, la cifra total fue de 95.211 toneladas, un 13,6% más.

