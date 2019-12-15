La agencia de 'rating' Fitch mantiene la nota de España a la espera de que haya Gobierno

La agencia de calificación crediticia Fitch ha mantenido el rating de España en 'A-' con perspectiva estable a la espera de la formación de un Gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que considera "poco probable" que se concrete antes de que finalice el año.
En la calificación, la primera que la agencia elabora tras las elecciones generales del pasado 10 de noviembre, Fitch advierte del "grado de incertidumbre" sobre el calendario para la formación de gobierno, su composición o el grado de apoyo con el que contará entre los distintos grupos parlamentarios.
En este sentido, la agencia de calificación considera "poco probable" que el Gobierno esté en funcionamiento antes de que acabe el año ante las condiciones de ERC para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Esta situación, dado que el líder socialista necesita de la abstención de los 13 diputados de ERC para lograr salir investido, implica "incertidumbre" sobre el momento y el contenido de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2020 que continuaría con el comienzo del año.
En la misma línea, Fitch señala que al impacto "limitado" que ha tenido en la economía las tensiones en Catalunya tras la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que condenó a los líderes independentistas del procés. No obstante, advierte del "riesgo" de un posible impacto económico negativo en el crédito si crece el enfrentamiento.
La agencia de calificación destaca que la economía española "ha sido relativamente resistente" ante esta "incertidumbre política interna" y la desaceleración del crecimiento entre sus principales socios comerciales, pero advierte de la disminución de las previsiones económicas.
Así, espera que el déficit sea del 2,2% del PIB en 2019 y apunta a una reducción "más lenta de lo esperado" para los próximos años: del 2% para 2020 y del 1,8% para el 2021.
